Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday include:
A passenger jumped out of a moving vehicle on Kagy Boulevard.
Someone called in a suspicious bonfire, but officers could only find a normal bonfire on scene.
A person was seen riding a bike with a flat tire.
Someone threw a rock through another person’s windshield.
Officers responded to 139 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday include:
A man reported seeing an unidentified flying object that he wasn’t sure was “friend or foe.” He said it was probably not the moon, but it was later confirmed to be a planet.
A grandmother living in Texas called to check on her grandson who is working in Big Sky.
A drunken man received a courtesy ride to Rosauers from deputies.
A black bear was spotted “being a bear” in someone’s Bridger Canyon driveway.
Campers at the Battle Ridge campground reported a bear broke the window of a truck and asked if they should shoot the bear. Dispatch advised them not to.
People were spotted chasing a chicken in the middle of an intersection.
Deputies responded to 164 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 people on Thursday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.