The Bozeman Police Department reports from Thursday included:
· An officer was flagged down to check on a person walking around the cemetery at night. The person was fine and did not need help.
· A person was concerned about their new roommate, who is in and out at all hours of the night and drives an SUV with nothing inside but a steering wheel.
· A gopher was in a person’s house. An officer said that the department’s traps were for feral cats, but that they would look for something smaller.
· A person lost their ring in the snow.
· Officers responded to 161 calls Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Thursday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people Friday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
