Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Thursday included:

· An officer was flagged down to check on a person walking around the cemetery at night. The person was fine and did not need help.

· A person was concerned about their new roommate, who is in and out at all hours of the night and drives an SUV with nothing inside but a steering wheel.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags