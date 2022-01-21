Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following: 

  • A friendly dog got loose without a tag or collar. The dog owner was reunited with his good boy.
  • Someone lost their fanny pack while running errands.
  • An unknown vehicle was doing doughnuts in a parking lot. A rock was sent flying from the wheels of the vehicle and smashed the rear windshield of a parked car.
  • A person heard what sounded like men fighting in a cemetery. When officers arrived there were no signs of fighting or yelling in the cemetery.
  • Officers responded to 136 calls Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:

  • An intoxicated customer tried to start a fight in the bar at Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge in Big Sky after refusing to leave. Deputies brought the person home.
  • Horses escaped onto Cottonwood Canyon Road. A deputy helped to corral the animals into the correct pasture.
  • A person pocket-dialed the sheriff’s office while skiing. Deputies advised the person to put their phone on airplane mode.
  • A person ran a stop sign and was pulled over. Deputies requested to search the vehicle for weapons and confiscated marijuana paraphernalia.
  • Deputies responded to 117 calls Thursday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people Friday.

