Cattle, tire chains and loitering at a rest stop: Police Reports for Monday, Dec. 27
By Melissa Loveridge
Dec 28, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A cleaning crew accidentally set off a burglar alarm in a building they were cleaning. An officer spoke with the crew and confirmed there was no emergency.
· A person skiing or snowboarding at Bridger Bowl crashed with their phone in their pocket, which activated the phone's emergency SOS function. The person said they had no injuries from the crash and did not have any other emergency.
· A caller reported that people were loitering at a rest stop's warming area. An officer responded and did not see anyone.
· A person reported that another dog owner was walking their dog off leash on an on-leash trail.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 104 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman accidentally locked herself out of her condo and walked to the sheriff's office for help getting back in. A deputy was able to get the door open and reunite the woman with her two dogs inside the condo.
· Cows were walking on a frontage road. The owner of the cattle was rounding them up to get them out of the area.
· A deputy helped a driver put chains on her van's tires for her drive through the canyon.
· A person turned in a cell phone they found while recreating in Hyalite Canyon on Christmas Day.
· Deputies responded to 161 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Tuesday.