Cattle, lost tourists and a miniature pony: Police Reports for Wednesday, Dec. 22

By Melissa Loveridge
Chronicle Staff Writer

Dec 23, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A driver reported bags of insulation on Interstate 190 that were causing a hazard. An officer and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to clean the insulation off the road.

· A woman accidentally called 911 while trying to dial another number that started with a 9. There was no emergency. 

· A four-year-old was playing with a phone and accidentally called 911. Law enforcement spoke with the child's parents, who confirmed there was no emergency.

· A person found a GPS or alcohol/drug monitoring bracelet in a dressing room. An officer returned the device to court services.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 116 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A person reported an open pasture gate and cattle wandering loose. The address of the gate was actually in Park County, so the call was referred to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

· A woman reported that a miniature pony had wandered into her yard. She said the pony appeared well cared for, if a bit scared. An deputy was able to get in touch with the owner of the pony.

· A family from Florida needed help getting a snowmobile unstuck and finding their way to their vacation rental house. A deputy helped the family get the snowmobile out of the ditch and escorted the family to their nearby vacation rental.

· A caller reported several unattended bonfires or burn piles. Law enforcement responded to put out the fires.

· Deputies responded to 109 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Thursday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.