Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A parked car fell into gear and drifted in a parking area, hitting two parked, unoccupied vehicles. There were no injuries.

· A person who had been feeding a cat with a collar called and left a voicemail with law enforcement to ask how to reunite the cat with the owner.

· A person conducting a development study had questions for law enforcement about how train traffic impacts emergency response time.

· A person accidentally called 911 while putting a new phone case on their cell phone.

· Officers responded to 137 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday. 

The Gallatin County Law and Justice Center was closed Thursday in observance of Veteran's Day. 

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags