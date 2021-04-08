The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· People were throwing objects, potentially glass, off of a business rooftop downtown and hit a vehicle.
· A cat was stuck in a tree. The cat was on its way down the tree and to safety when an officer arrived.
· A caller reported someone opening doors in an apartment complex early in the morning, which they felt was suspicious. Law enforcement contacted the man, who was delivering newspapers.
· A driver was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of the interstate.
· Officers responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A semi driver passing through Gallatin County accidentally dialed 911.
· Someone put garbage in a dumpster that wasn’t theirs.
· A 9-year-old boy called 911 because his game broke and his mom wouldn't replace it. The mom explained to the son that he can’t call 911 just because he’s upset; a report was taken for a non-criminal disturbance.
· Deputies responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people Thursday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.