The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Animal Control set up a live trap for a cat that was described as friendly and in need of a home.
·. A bear was in a tree at a bird sanctuary. Animal Control brought caution signs to notify people that a bear was in the area.
· A person accidentally called 911 while at a baseball game.
· People were shouting and car alarms had been set off at a large party. Officers responded.
· Officers responded to 166 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deputy stopped a person driving abnormally slow and using binoculars while driving. The deputy gave the person a warning.
· Someone spray painted drawings of genitalia on dead logs near a walking trail.
· A deputy checked in on a junior high school baseball game.
· Deputies responded to 159 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Thursday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.