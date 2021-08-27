Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person found $100 in cash on a sidewalk. They asked law enforcement to come pick up the money in case somebody reports it missing.

· Officers helped an older woman and another resident jump start her vehicle after the battery died.

· A caller reported that cows mooing nearby were disturbing his sleep.

· A person reported that they had found a briefcase in a road about a week ago and were unsuccessful in finding the owner on Craigslist. Law enforcement took the briefcase and got in contact with the owner.

· Officers responded to 115 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Friday.

