Cash on a sidewalk, a dead battery and a lost-and-found briefcase: Police Reports for Thursday, Aug. 26

By Melissa Loveridge
Chronicle Staff Writer

Aug 27, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person found $100 in cash on a sidewalk. They asked law enforcement to come pick up the money in case somebody reports it missing.

· Officers helped an older woman and another resident jump start her vehicle after the battery died.

· A caller reported that cows mooing nearby were disturbing his sleep.

· A person reported that they had found a briefcase in a road about a week ago and were unsuccessful in finding the owner on Craigslist. Law enforcement took the briefcase and got in contact with the owner.

· Officers responded to 115 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Friday.