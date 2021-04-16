The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· An officer responded to a business where a burglar alarm was going off. The building appeared to be secure.
· A tow company called to report that a man was trying to steal things out of a motor home that the company was there to tow. Officers responded and found that the man was friends with the person who owns the camper and he was there to get items for the owner.
· A caller reported a man smoking cannabis in a vehicle with a child in it. Officers checked the area but weren’t able to find the vehicle.
· A caller reported a stolen hand cart. The hand cart was brought back while the person was on the phone with law enforcement.
· Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A woman reported that her neighbor was smoking cannabis. Deputies met with the woman and told her that the cannabis smells would need to be dealt with by the landlord. They did not hear any noise or see any lights in the apartment where the cannabis smoking was allegedly taking place.
· A hiker accidentally called 911. She couldn’t be reached by deputies, but told dispatch that she was OK and there were no emergencies.
· Two people were trespassing in a field. Deputies were not able to locate the individuals.
· Deputies responded to 100 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Friday afternoon.
