The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported that a neighbor vandalized a sign asking people to pick up after their dog and yelled at the reporting party.
· A woman asked for help getting into her vehicle after her keys were lost or stolen. She was told to call a tow company.
· A person reported that they saw a man pour a beer — specifically, an IPA — into his water bottle.
· Officers helped a lost tourist find her hotel.
· Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A deputy checked on a vehicle parked at a fishing access after sundown, when the access closes. Two children were playing Call of Duty on their phones in the vehicle. The deputy warned them for being at the access after it closed.
· A person who owns a vacation house in Montana but lives primarily in Florida had questions about buying guns in Montana. Deputies advised the person that federal law doesn’t allow firearm sales to people more than two states away from their main residence.
· A man who didn’t have permission to be in a home walked into the house, played piano and left. A caretaker of the residence reported the man for the owner.
· A person reported a cow “bellowing” in distress in a pasture. Deputies responded but were not able to see or hear a cow in distress.
· Deputies responded to 134 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.