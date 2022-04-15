The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
Loud music was shaking a caller’s apartment. Officers heard the music from the street and gave the residents a warning.
About 30 soda cans and boxes were in the middle of the road. An officer picked up the cans.
A person dropped and broke their phone, and accidentally called 911 when trying to put it back together by holding down some buttons.
A driver jumped the curb with their Volkswagen Jetta and smashed a concrete bench. The driver told an officer they were in a hurry and didn’t realize the car hit the bench.
Officers responded to 100 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
A black Nissan Versa was seen pulling a U-turn and hopping onto the sidewalk in front of a group of kids.
A vehicle hit the City Brew near the intersection of S 29 Ave. and W College St. The building was not damaged.
A charcoal colored Ford truck crossed into oncoming traffic on Gallatin Road. The vehicle then proceeded to go into a ditch and take out a blue sign.
A deputy educated a driver at a gas station on using pull outs when driving under the speed limit after a frustrated driver requested the deputy to do so. The slow driver was receptive to the safety message.
Deputies responded to 81 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Friday.
