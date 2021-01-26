The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A school bus clipped a parked car.
• A caller reported someone stole the caller’s iPod. An officer found that the caller possibly misplaced the iPod.
• Someone turned in a knife they found.
• A fire alarm was set off, and a neighbor reported smelling smoke. Firefighters found burnt food had set the alarm off.
• Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A drunk man wanted to speak to an inmate at the Gallatin County jail, who was his friend. A jail employee told the man to return during visitor hours.
• A deputy cited someone for parking on a sidewalk.
• Someone reported a car had been parked for three hours with its lights on. People inside the car told a deputy they were looking at stars.
• Deputies responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.