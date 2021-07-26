Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A drunk man walked through an unlocked door into the wrong apartment and announced “I’m home, honey.” The man left almost immediately and law enforcement was unable to locate him in the area.

· A flight attendant called the Bozeman Police Department to ask for their help in finding a lost smartwatch that she believed was stolen in Bozeman. She later called back to say that the watch was left at a hotel room and was found by a housekeeper, who was going to return the watch.

· A bouncer confiscated several legitimate licenses from people, believing they were fake. One of the license holders wanted help getting her license back.

· A child wandered away from his parents while at the fair. Law enforcement found the child near the Ferris wheel and reunited him with his parents.

· Officers responded to 128 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A neighbor reported another neighbor for violating the burn ban by burning a bonfire. When deputies arrived, the residents said they didn’t know about the burn ban. The fire was put out and the residents were warned.

· Horses were walking around on a road.

· A person reported that their neighbor was violating the burn ban by lighting tiki torches. The residence was inside a Big Sky-area private club, so the security force for that club responded.

· A dog was barking. Deputies responded to the area and did not hear any barking.

· Deputies responded to 106 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

