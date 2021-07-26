Burn bans, horses and a misplaced smartwatch: Police Reports for Sunday, July 25 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 26, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A drunk man walked through an unlocked door into the wrong apartment and announced “I’m home, honey.” The man left almost immediately and law enforcement was unable to locate him in the area.· A flight attendant called the Bozeman Police Department to ask for their help in finding a lost smartwatch that she believed was stolen in Bozeman. She later called back to say that the watch was left at a hotel room and was found by a housekeeper, who was going to return the watch. · A bouncer confiscated several legitimate licenses from people, believing they were fake. One of the license holders wanted help getting her license back.· A child wandered away from his parents while at the fair. Law enforcement found the child near the Ferris wheel and reunited him with his parents.· Officers responded to 128 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A neighbor reported another neighbor for violating the burn ban by burning a bonfire. When deputies arrived, the residents said they didn’t know about the burn ban. The fire was put out and the residents were warned.· Horses were walking around on a road.· A person reported that their neighbor was violating the burn ban by lighting tiki torches. The residence was inside a Big Sky-area private club, so the security force for that club responded.· A dog was barking. Deputies responded to the area and did not hear any barking.· Deputies responded to 106 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ban Neighbor Deputy Law Police Zoology Resident Burn Following Law Enforcement Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.