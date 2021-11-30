Burglar alarms, a horse and dog poop sabotage: Police Reports for Monday, Nov. 29 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A burglar alarm at a restaurant or bar was activated. Officers cleared the building and did not find any suspicious activity, but did note that the door was unsecured.· A person reported finding a friendly German shepherd with no collar. The person wasn’t able to keep the dog in one place but was walking around with it. About 15 minutes after calling, the dog was found by its owners. · A school resource officer spoke to a class about constitutional rights.· A person reported that they believed someone was deliberately having their dog poop in their yard or driveway. The person requested law enforcement call them back, but didn't answer when they called and did not have a voicemail set up.· Officers responded to 129 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · Someone or something activated a burglar alarm at a business. An employee told deputies that he heard “some kind of critter rustling around inside the building" earlier in the day, but couldn’t track it down. All doors were locked and the employee deactivated the alarm.· A deputy answered questions for a caller about age and weight requirements for children to ride in the front seat of a vehicle. The deputy advised the person to go to the fire department to have their car seat and the installation of the car seat checked.· A person reported seeing a horse that they believed hadn’t been fed for more than a week. A deputy responded and found that the horse did have hay and water, but that it was in an area that wasn’t visible from the road.· A person wanted a deputy to go to her ex-partner's house and yell at him for making their child wear a mask.· Deputies responded to 105 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 112 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Burglar Alarm Poop Zoology Police Work Social Services Officer Employee Dog Sabotage Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.