The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Officers responded to a report of pedestrians throwing items at a semi on Interstate 90. The pedestrians were gone when officers got to the scene.
· A teenager grabbed an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and ran out of a store into a waiting pickup, which drove away. An officer took a theft report.
· A person found a debit card at a dog park and turned it in at the Law and Justice Center.
· An officer took a report of a man hitchhiking on 7th Avenue.
· Officers responded to 156 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man reported a suspicious vehicle driving around his neighborhood early in the morning. A deputy searched the area but did not find a vehicle that matched the description.
· A person found a knife on a school property. A deputy took the knife from the person.
· Two teenagers were home alone when a man began knocking on the door, looking in the windows, and going into the garage. Deputies responded after the teenagers’ mother got home, who talked to the man and discovered that he was a maintenance worker sent by the property owner to fix a burst pipe in the home. There was no emergency.
· Sheriff’s deputies and the Three Forks Fire Department escorted the Three Forks basketball team through Three Forks for a victory parade. For the first time in 21 years, the Three Forks boy’s basketball team won the Class B championship game over the weekend.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.