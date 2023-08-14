Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday included:
A drunken man found breathing but lying in a pool of vomit was collected by a sober friend.
A man told someone that he had escaped from jail and wanted to go back, but officers determined that no crime had been committed.
An officer talked with some youths about the importance of fire safety and how “fire is not a toy for when you are bored.”
Two men appeared to not be getting along but one of the men insisted that everything was and told an officer that the two were best friends.
Two people playing music on a speaker were kicked off private property for trespassing and told an officer they were heading back to California.
Officers responded to 76 calls on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included:
An unknown number of brown cows were reportedly milling around the road near Churchill Road and Manhattan South.
Someone flagged down a deputy to talk about traffic issues that had cropped up around the roadwork being done on Lone Mountain Trail.
A caller said someone tailed them aggressively and then pointed his finger at them “like a gun” after they pulled into a driveway.
Deputies responded to 85 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Monday.
