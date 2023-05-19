Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Thursday included:

· A person reported that law enforcement were sitting in a parking lot and making people uncomfortable.

· A mother duck’s nine ducklings were stuck in a storm drain. All ducklings were reunited with their mother.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com