The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
- Traffic lights in two directions were not working and traffic was backing up. The lights started working again shortly after the call.
- A man called because he saw two officers at his house on a security camera and wanted to make sure everything was OK.
- A woman wanted to speak with an officer about a car parked too close to her driveway. The car had been moved by the time officers arrived.
- A man called because someone was laying in the grass in the sunshine. He wanted an officer to make sure the man was OK.
Officers responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
- Several people accidentally called 911 while skiing.
- A dumpster caught fire. Hyalite Fire Department responded.
- A school resource officer conducted a walkthrough of a school and set up a time to have a training with teachers.
- A caller reported kids appearing to attempt to hitchhike near a road. Deputies weren't able to locate the kids.
- Deputies responded to 102 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 158 people Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.