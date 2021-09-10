Brake lights, a drive-through and a key mix-up: Police Reports for Thursday, Sept. 9 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A bear and two cubs were tipping over trash cans and getting into garbage. Law enforcement was unable to locate the bears.· A driver told another driver that their brake lights aren't working. The other driver got upset when he was told his brake lights were out. · A person getting food at a drive-through was refusing to move their truck because they were unsatisfied with the food they got.· A person trying to call 811 called 911 instead. The man got upset that he had called the wrong number and was rude to dispatchers.· Officers responded to 134 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · A caller reported an RV parked near a school. Deputies got in touch with the owner of the RV, who drives it to and from their employment in the area and is not camping at that location.· A driver was speeding at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies issued a citation for speeding.· A truck lost a load of hay after a strap holding it down broke.· A person took someone else’s keys. Deputies were unable to find contact information for the person, so the caller decided they would just wait for the person to return once they realized they had someone else’s keys and not their own.· Deputies responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brake Light Driver Motor Vehicle Rv Deputy Cub Caller Following Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.