The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers noticed a man setting up to practice shoot his bow and warned the man about city ordinances which prohibited shooting within city limits.
· A caller reported a dead duck in the middle of the road.
· Someone reported finding a gun that was left in a men’s bathroom stall. An officer came and retrieved the gun.
· A garage band was warned for loud music.
· Officers responded to 131 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
