The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Some people threw bottles off of a balcony.
• A man was arrested after yelling at grocery store employees.
• Someone reported a stolen grocery wagon.
• A customer at a gift shop was concerned a woman could be getting scammed. The woman planned to send money to her fiance in Germany so he could fly to Bozeman. She assured officers it wasn't a scam.
• An argument broke out about a truck parked between two handicap spots. The people were warned for disorderly conduct.
• A caller reported a missing Dyson vacuum cleaner.
• Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 159 inmates Saturday.
