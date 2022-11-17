The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· An officer responded to a 911 hang up at an apartment where the officer could hear people playing board games and “having so much fun they can’t hear the doorbell or (the officer) knocking on the door.” There was no apparent emergency.
· A caller reported that someone went into a business’s restroom and could be heard screaming and yelling. When the person left there was “damage to the bathroom.”
· A pedestrian was warned for jaywalking.
· Officers responded to 145 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported finding a rabbit inside the hood of their car and was unable to get it out. A deputy arrived on scene but wasn’t able to find the rabbit.
· A skier at Big Sky Resort accidentally dialed 911, but said there was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to a report of poaching on private property. The landowner decided not to press charges after finding out the deer was shot on state land and then crossed onto private land before dying.
· Deputies responded to 98 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Thursday.
