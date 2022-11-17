Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· An officer responded to a 911 hang up at an apartment where the officer could hear people playing board games and “having so much fun they can’t hear the doorbell or (the officer) knocking on the door.” There was no apparent emergency.

· A caller reported that someone went into a business’s restroom and could be heard screaming and yelling. When the person left there was “damage to the bathroom.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags