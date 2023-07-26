Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman police reports for Tuesday include:
Two men were seen pushing a Dumpster near North Seventh Avenue and West Aspen Street around 4:20 a.m.
A cyclist riding near Max Avenue and Rawhide Ridge reported getting chased and scratched by two large dogs.
Someone called requesting to speak with any “blue knights” within the Bozeman Police Department.
A caller stated that he took a rifle into a shop to discuss a trade and the shop did not put all the parts back after disassembling the weapon.
A caller reported that stop signs were left on what seemed to be a completed roundabout.
Someone ran over a motorized scooter that was left near an alleyway off West Mendenhall Street.
Officers responded to 145 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not provide reports for Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people on Wednesday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.