The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday, April 4, included the following:
- A caller reported a man spit in his car during a road-rage incident.
- A caller reported a group of kids skateboarding. The caller was worried that the kids were trespassing and not social distancing.
- A man called to report a lost wallet but was having a hard time talking and slurring his words on the phone.
- A man accidentally dialed 911 while his phone was in his pocket.
Bozeman police responded to 70 calls Saturday.
The Bozeman Police reports for Sunday, April 5, included the following:
- A caller reported that someone kicked a sign.
- A caller's 2-year-old dialed 911 by accident while playing with his Apple Watch.
- A panic alarm went off at a business. The alarm company called the police department to report that the alarm was set off on accident by a customer.
- A caller's dog found a paper bag with drugs inside.
- A woman accidentally called 911, said "Oh shoot I called 911" and hung up.
Bozeman Police responded to 68 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Saturday and Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Jail held 144 inmates Monday.
