Black bears, a lost-and-found purse and flirting at the gym: Police Reports for Tuesday, Sept. 28 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Three black bears were in a person's garden. The bears were not acting aggressively. Later, a bear was reported to be asleep in a different person's backyard.· A person commuting on their bike accidentally activated their phone's SOS function while riding. · Dispatchers heard a "flirtatious conversation" at a gym during a 911 call. The caller eventually got on the line and explained it was an accidental call.· A person called to complain that there are homeless camps in Bozeman. An officer called the person back and explained that people without homes do exist.· Officers responded to 147 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · Ten bear-proof trash cans were stolen from a subdivision. The utility service had already replaced the trash cans by the time the property management company reported the thefts.· An electrician who was working on a house set off a burglar alarm.· A person found a purse they had reported as stolen.· Horses and a mule were standing on and near a road. A deputy put the animals inside a nearby fence.· Deputies responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 125 people on Wednesday. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Trash Can Black Bear Bear Zoology Police Telephony Crime Following Mule Gallatin County Detention Center Deputy Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge