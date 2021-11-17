Birds, high winds and a homemade camper: Police Reports for Tuesday, Nov. 16 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person reported being harassed through Instagram and Snapchat. An officer told the person to contact Instagram and Snapchat for help.· A man who made a homemade camper called with questions about how to be assigned and engrave a VIN number. An officer called back to answer the man’s questions. · A person emailed Animal Control to complain that a person who works near their home feeds birds near their property and that the birds the person feeds then poop on her vehicle, make noise and create a “major disturbance.”· A woman reported a neighbor in her apartment building walking around in a hallway. She told dispatchers she would call 911 every night until the man “gets a citation” for walking in the hallway. Officers responded and spoke with the neighbor, who said he would walk in a different area.· Officers responded to 156 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · High winds triggered a shop door burglar alarm at a building on a frontage road.· A man accidentally called 911 while playing with his dog. There was no emergency.· A person involved in planning the Three Forks Christmas Parade called to see if it was possible for a deputy to participate in the parade.· A mail carrier was concerned about a person who had not checked their mail for a long stretch of time and requested deputies do a welfare check to make sure they were OK. Deputies responded and found that the person hadn’t been checking their mail because they had been sick for a few weeks, but did not require any medical assistance.· Deputies responded to 131 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Deputy Police Burglar Alarm Assistance Following Parade Mail Carrier Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.