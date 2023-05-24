Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Tuesday included:
· A hypnotherapist reported that a person was sending angry and nonsensical emails after the hypnotherapist told the person they could not assist them.
· A person was upset that Bird Scooters were on sidewalks and not being picked up. Police told the person to take up the matter with the city because it was not a police matter.
