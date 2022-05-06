Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· An officer took a report of a bicyclist punching and denting a car and then fleeing.

· Someone reported a person drinking a Corona in their car in a parking lot.

· An officer checked that a bar was closed after finding the door was unlocked.

· Someone's RV was spray painted during the night.

· A bicyclist, who put their phone in their bike's cup holder, accidentally dialed 911. There was no emergency.

· Officers responded to 138 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Friday.

