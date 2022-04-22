Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

  • A swerving driver was flipping the bird at another driver while riding their bumper.
  • A bicyclist kicked the passenger door of a person’s vehicle last week.
  • A person wanted to follow up with an officer about a previously reported “malicious hypnotism.”
  • A vehicle was blocking a fire hydrant. When officers responded, a new vehicle was in its place.
  • A cleaning crew tripped the alarm of a restaurant multiple times while cleaning the kitchen.
  • Officers responded to 135 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday were not available.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people Friday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags