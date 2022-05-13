Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A police officer checked a car with two people parked in front of a house for over an hour. The resident of the home and another person were chatting.

· Someone reported two men breaking flower pots outside at the front of a business.

· Someone called in a noise complaint for a party with a beer pong table in the front yard of a house. Responding officers couldn’t hear loud music or people partying outside.

· A man flagged down an officer downtown and said he was punched by "some guy" in a pickup truck. He didn’t want to file a report.

 · Officers responded to 146 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· A county homeowner reported a neighbor dumping horse manure on a county road. 

· A deputy spoke to the neighbor, who said they dumped some dirt on their property to make it look nicer. The neighbor said they understood they couldn’t dump waste on the road.

· A deputy took a report of a man following a woman around Lowe's and to her car. The deputy spoke to the man, who said he was just looking at plants and wasn’t following the woman.

· A man reported losing his gun, either in the parking lot at a Town and Country or in the woods.

· Deputies responded to 125 calls on Thursday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Friday.

