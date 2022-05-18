Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller voiced concerns over graffiti of a phallic nature at a city park that had not been removed for a few days. A city Parks and Rec employee said he would get it taken care of.
· Someone working on a film production crew asked about having a police dog meet up with movie personnel.
· A caller reported some children spray painting shopping carts.
· Someone reported a group of about 20 people playing beer pong in a public park. An officer warned the people for consuming alcohol in public. The party agreed to clean up and stop drinking.
· Officers responded to 163 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Someone reported an ATV pulling a trailer with three couches and multiple people.
· Someone reported a man scooping up rocks into a bucket. A woman was filming him. The caller thought it was odd.
· Three horses were loose on a county road.
· Deputies responded to 121 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
