The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported someone was making a fraudulent ad on Craigslist about their property, asking people to pay a deposit before seeing the property.
· A caller reported someone had broken into their apartment overnight and left a single can of beer. The caller didn’t drink that brand of beer. Their neighbor had hosted a large party the night before and the caller suspects a partygoer broke into their apartment.
· Someone called in a noise complaint for a neighbor’s garage band. Police told the band to quiet down.
· Officers responded to 90 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy investigated a home with its doors ajar. No one was home but it appeared a cleaning company left the doors open. The deputy closed the doors.
· A caller reported that a neighborhood child had built a fireplace and makeshift campsite behind their shed. The caller had repeatedly told the boy not to come onto her property. A deputy spoke to the caller and the boy’s mother. The caller was going to take out a restraining order on the boy.
· Someone found a pistol in a field and reported it to the sheriff’s office. Deputies took the gun into evidence and notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
· A caller reported an older man sleeping in a car in front of a school who they did not recognize. A deputy spoke to the man, who was waiting for his wife to finish a meeting at a nearby church. No crime was committed.
· Deputies responded to calls 61 on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 151 people on Monday.
