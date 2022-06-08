The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· Someone reported three men on dirt bikes chasing deer around in a wooded area. An officer talked to one of the men who said they were not chasing the deer.
· A caller who was at the entrance of the ER at the hospital couldn’t find their car and asked for help. Their car was found in another parking lot at the hospital.
· Someone reported finding an urn placed on the back of their car.
· Officers responded to 133 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a call of a calf on the side of the road. The calf was branded, but the cattle owner didn’t respond to calls. The deputy returned the calf to a fenced area.
· A caller reported their neighbor would light off fire crackers in the morning if the caller ran any heavy equipment. He thought it was in retaliation for the noise of his equipment. He wanted it documented.
· The Sheriff’s Office received an email about bees close to a road. Deputies found eight beehives at the entrance of a property.
· Deputies responded to 107 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Wednesday.
