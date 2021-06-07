The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A chicken coop was on fire. Officers assisted Bozeman Fire Department in putting out the fire.
· A caller reported that a person “mooned” them while driving past. Officers were unable to locate the person or vehicle they were in.
· A man found a large, friendly dog but wasn’t able to get in touch with the owner. Officers called the owner and got the two connected so the man could get his dog back.
· A person reported a black bear walking around. The person didn’t answer calls after the original report, but law enforcement talked to a neighbor, who said the bear is on his property often but hasn’t been a problem. Another bear was later reported on Peets Hill.
· Officers responded to 124 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A person reported that a dog was riding in the back of a truck. No crime was committed and the police reports note that dogs, especially ranch dogs, ride on the back of trucks all the time.
· Four people accidentally called 911 by activating the emergency SOS function. One person was listening to music on their phone at the river, one woman’s phone dialed 911 while in her purse, one man’s phone dialed while he was riding his bike and the last was putting her phone in her pocket when she activated the SOS function.
· A person reported that they were “playing a joke” on their grandma and texted her that there was a plane crash. The grandma, who lives in Butte, called 911. Dispatchers transferred the person to Butte’s 911 center to clear things up.
· A caller reported that they felt their neighbor wasn’t shooting guns in a safe manner. Deputies responded and found that the neighbor was safely shooting into a dirt mound.
· Deputies responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people on Monday morning.
