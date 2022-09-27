Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A person reported that a bear and cub were hanging out on the roof of her neighbor’s garage.

· A caller reported that a woman stole a bottle of Hornitos tequila from a liquor store and “took off running” and could be seen chugging the bottle.

