The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported that a bear and cub were hanging out on the roof of her neighbor’s garage.
· A caller reported that a woman stole a bottle of Hornitos tequila from a liquor store and “took off running” and could be seen chugging the bottle.
· A train conductor reported seeing a woman jump in front of his train, but the train didn’t hit her. A police officer responded and spoke to the woman who said she was cleaning debris off the road near the tracks. An officer told her to stay off the tracks.
· Officers responded to 166 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A man turned in a handgun to the sheriff’s office. He'd found it on the Lava Lake trail.
· Someone reported a wildfire near Bridger Canyon Road. A deputy didn’t see an obvious fire. The deputy spoke to the caller about where the lights were and were able to find the lights and through a monocular could see it was coming from a distant home.
· Someone reported about six cars that looked like “race cars” speeding on Highway 191. A deputy arrived and located some of the cars. A deputy stopped one car and warned them for speed, but didn’t observe the other cars speeding.
· Deputies responded to 130 calls on Monday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 155 people on Tuesday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.