The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• Black bear cubs were stuck in trash cans, and the mother black bear was outside of a dumpster and "getting very agitated."

• Someone's bike fell off their vehicle while they were driving from Big Sky to Bozeman.

• A caller had questions about police reports in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. They also wanted to know about donations to law enforcement.

• A loose dog was running around a pond.

• Someone reported that a man was wearing a gas mask and army helmet and holding a sign that said "Soon." The caller found that disturbing. Police saw the man and found he was not doing anything illegal.

• Two people were practicing bow hunting and shooting in a public park. Officers told three young men about the city's weapons ordinance.

• Some kids were getting into trailers and climbing on buildings at a construction site. Several teens were warned for criminal trespass on the property. Two were cited for MIPs.

• Officers responded to 173 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 119 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

