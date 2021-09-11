Bears in trash cans, a fallen bike and bow hunters in a park: Police Reports for Friday, Sept. 10 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• Black bear cubs were stuck in trash cans, and the mother black bear was outside of a dumpster and "getting very agitated."• Someone's bike fell off their vehicle while they were driving from Big Sky to Bozeman. • A caller had questions about police reports in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. They also wanted to know about donations to law enforcement.• A loose dog was running around a pond.• Someone reported that a man was wearing a gas mask and army helmet and holding a sign that said "Soon." The caller found that disturbing. Police saw the man and found he was not doing anything illegal. • Two people were practicing bow hunting and shooting in a public park. Officers told three young men about the city's weapons ordinance.• Some kids were getting into trailers and climbing on buildings at a construction site. Several teens were warned for criminal trespass on the property. Two were cited for MIPs.• Officers responded to 173 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 119 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Black Bear Gallatin County Police Transports Zoology Bear Cub Report Dumpster Jail Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.