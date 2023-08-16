Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday included:
A bear was seen digging through trash around Staudaher Street and Erwin Avenue.
A hotel guest reported leaving a firearm in the drawer but couldn't find it before checking out. Hotel staff found it stuffed under the mattress.
A caller asked for someone to come and give him a hug.
A driver called the police wanting to press criminal charges for getting stuck in construction traffic on Kagy Boulevard. She was informed that traffic was not criminal.
Someone called in to report seeing the driver of a pickup sipping from a PBR tallboy while driving.
Two young men on motorcycles were seen swerving in and out of traffic. One was wearing a Luigi costume.
Officers responded to 126 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included:
A deputy spotted a bobcat that had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
Someone reported that their anvil was stolen.
Residents of lower Dudley Creek reported a young brown-furred black bear had pawed at their window.
A caller reported that two horses had gotten loose while she was out of town and her parents were unable to catch them.
Deputies responded to 115 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Wednesday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.