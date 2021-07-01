The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· An officer responded to a report of a bear running on a road and rummaging in dumpsters, scattering trash on the street. The officer moved the trash off the street.
· Animal Control caught and released a baby skunk.
· A person whose dog got in a fight with another dog apologized to officers and said the dog will be in socialization training to fix being a ‘COVID puppy’ who was not socialized with other dogs.
· Officers responded to a report of loud music. Loud noises were coming from multiple units inside the building where the report was made.
· Officers responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A black bear got into a garage.
· A woman told officers that she “corrected” two children after they threw a glass bottle at her car the night prior. She just wanted law enforcement to be aware of the situation.
· A dumpster was on fire.
· A person reported that their security camera showed a car parked in their driveway. Deputies responded and made contact with the owner of the car, who was doing a property appraisal. The property manager of the residence also arrived.
· Deputies stopped to check on a vehicle with an open door and a passenger that appeared to be passed out. The passenger was found to be awake and fixing a speaker and did not need any assistance.
· Deputies responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Thursday.
