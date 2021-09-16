Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A person reported they had used bear spray on bears that were getting into trash. Law enforcement notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

· A caller reported that they believed college students renting a house in the neighborhood have been ringing doorbells and stealing signs. Officers asked the caller to report the incidents when they are happening.

· A Tesla car jumped a sidewalk and almost hit a person walking. Officers issued a citation to the driver for careless driving and separated the driver and the other person, who had been arguing.

· Officers took a report of a lost wallet.

· Officers responded to 128 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Around 7 or 8 cows were on a roadway. Montana Highway Patrol responded.

· A hiker misplaced her coat with keys inside and was stranded at a trail head. Deputies picked up spare keys from the woman’s home and brought them to her at the trailhead.

· A person reported that a neighbor was throwing sticks into a stream that separates their two properties. Deputies informed the person that throwing sticks in the stream wasn’t a crime.

· A person accidentally called 911 while ordering a pizza. The caller confirmed that there was no emergency.

· Deputies responded to 108 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags