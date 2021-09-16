Bear spray, a Tesla and a pizza nonemergency: Police Reports for Wednesday, Sept. 15 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A person reported they had used bear spray on bears that were getting into trash. Law enforcement notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks.· A caller reported that they believed college students renting a house in the neighborhood have been ringing doorbells and stealing signs. Officers asked the caller to report the incidents when they are happening. · A Tesla car jumped a sidewalk and almost hit a person walking. Officers issued a citation to the driver for careless driving and separated the driver and the other person, who had been arguing.· Officers took a report of a lost wallet.· Officers responded to 128 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · Around 7 or 8 cows were on a roadway. Montana Highway Patrol responded.· A hiker misplaced her coat with keys inside and was stranded at a trail head. Deputies picked up spare keys from the woman’s home and brought them to her at the trailhead.· A person reported that a neighbor was throwing sticks into a stream that separates their two properties. Deputies informed the person that throwing sticks in the stream wasn’t a crime.· A person accidentally called 911 while ordering a pizza. The caller confirmed that there was no emergency.· Deputies responded to 108 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tesla Pizza Deputy Police Highway Officer Spray Following Bear Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.