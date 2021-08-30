Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A shopping cart was in a road.

· A business that was closed during normal business hours had a burglar alarm go off. Officers responded and determined that people kept trying to open the doors because the posted business hours said the business was open.

· Officers cited a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant.

· A person reported their neighbor was violating the burn ban by having a fire in a fire pit. Officers informed the caller that the burn ban for the city limits was lifted last week.

· Officers responded to 104 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A person reported a man who appeared homeless sitting near the side of a road. Neither being homeless nor sitting are crimes.

· A bear pooped by a construction dumpster. A caller wanted a deputy to follow up later to make sure the dumpster was secure and not an attractant to bears.

· Two people had wandered away from their parked vehicle near West Yellowstone and got lost. Law enforcement was able to find the two and bring them back to their vehicle.

· A deputy stopped a driver for crossing the center line and driving in the shoulder of the road. The driver was eating dinner while driving.

· Deputies responded to 74 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Monday.

