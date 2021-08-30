Bear feces, a closed business and eating and driving: Police Reports for Sunday, Aug. 29 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A shopping cart was in a road.· A business that was closed during normal business hours had a burglar alarm go off. Officers responded and determined that people kept trying to open the doors because the posted business hours said the business was open. · Officers cited a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant.· A person reported their neighbor was violating the burn ban by having a fire in a fire pit. Officers informed the caller that the burn ban for the city limits was lifted last week.· Officers responded to 104 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · A person reported a man who appeared homeless sitting near the side of a road. Neither being homeless nor sitting are crimes.· A bear pooped by a construction dumpster. A caller wanted a deputy to follow up later to make sure the dumpster was secure and not an attractant to bears.· Two people had wandered away from their parked vehicle near West Yellowstone and got lost. Law enforcement was able to find the two and bring them back to their vehicle.· A deputy stopped a driver for crossing the center line and driving in the shoulder of the road. The driver was eating dinner while driving.· Deputies responded to 74 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Ban Driving Police Commerce Transports Social Services Driver Vehicle Deputy Feces Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.