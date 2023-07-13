Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:
· Officers were sent to a school to notify summer camp staff that there was a bear in the area.
· A man was cited for theft after shoplifting ammo.
· Officers were called to help an Airbnb owner remove a renter, but when officers arrived the owner refused to meet with them.
· A caller reported seeing three cars “racing” around a cemetery.
Officers responded to 132 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people Thursday.
