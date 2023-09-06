Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday include:
A man walked into a hotel, removed all dog waste bags from dispensers and left them on the ground.
A person called in asking for a violinist to be removed from a property.
A caller complained that people had started speeding on a nearby road after the college students got back into town.
A lithium battery caught fire in someone’s house overnight.
Some transients were warned for having a fire.
A caller reported getting “roofied” downtown.
Two motorcycles were seen weaving through traffic on the Frontage Road in the middle of the afternoon.
Officers responded to 132 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday include:
A person was informed that there was no law preventing others from getting an order of protection against someone.
A vehicle caught on fire at Willow Peak Drive.
Someone tried to sell a rental mountain bike online.
A caller wanted to know whether it was legal for bicycles to be on U.S. Highway 191. Bicycles are legally allowed to be on the highway.
Someone called in asking about skunk traps.
A “massive black bear” was seen eating trash.
Deputies responded to 170 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Wednesday.
