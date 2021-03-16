The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- A man fell asleep on his phone and accidentally activated the emergency SOS function and called 911.
- An employee of a car detail shop found a gun in a purse while detailing a car. Officers picked up the gun and contacted the owner to set up a time for them to come get it.
- A man called 911 on people laying on a bench at a bus stop. Officers trespassed the people from the stop.
- Several people called or emailed with complaints about barking dogs in their neighborhoods.
- Officers responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A man reported seeing a porch light flashing while on a walk with his dog. He thought it could be someone in distress.
- A horse was stuck in some farm equipment.
- A caller reported someone illegally camping on their property in a camper van. The van was no longer there when deputies arrived.
- A man accidentally called 911. He told law enforcement that he was sitting on his porch watching his horses.
- Deputies responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Tuesday afternoon.
