The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Officers removed a woman from a bar and banned her from the bar for life.
• A man updated a report of a missing backpack to include that a gun is in the backpack.
• Someone had questions about U-turn laws in Montana.
• A caller wanted to thank an officer.
• Officers responded to 120 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• People were trying to catch a loose dog. A deputy didn’t find the dog or anyone trying to get it.
• Someone wanted a deputy to help identify owners of trailers.
• A deputy confiscated a truck’s license plates that expired in 2017. A caller reported the truck was parked in the spot for up to four weeks.
• Dispatch received two accidental calls from skiers.
• Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 145 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.