Bald tires, a whiskey emergency and a pigeon rescue: Police Reports for Wednesday, Dec. 15 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· An officer checked on a vehicle driving slow on the interstate with their flashers on. The driver said the vehicle just had bald tires and they were being cautious. There was no emergency.· A teenager was doing donuts and otherwise driving reckless in a high school parking lot. · A person saw a pigeon get hit by a car and requested Animal Control respond because the pigeon was injured. Animal Control caught the injured pigeon and drove it to a non-raptor bird sanctuary where it could be cared for.· A man reported that a person was trying to scam him online and threatening to share photos of him with people. An officer advised the man to not send any money to the scammer.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 118 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A deputy responded to a report of a vehicle that slid off of a road. The driver was not injured and a passerby had already helped pull the vehicle out of the ditch when the deputy responded.· A caller reported a broken down school bus blocking a lane of traffic. The driver was able to get the bus running and drove it away from the scene.· A person skiing at Big Sky Resort accidentally pocket dialed 911 while on a ski lift. There was no emergency.· An intoxicated man accidentally called 911. He said the only emergency was that he was out of whiskey. A deputy responded to confirm in person that the man was OK — he was.· Deputies responded to 141 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.