Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:
· A pedestrian hit a car and walked away. The driver told police there was no damage, and hopefully the person was “just having a bad Monday.”
· A boot was placed on a trailer, but law enforcement, tow companies and construction companies in the area had no idea how it got there.
· A person reported being called “Gandalf” and claimed to have chips and soda thrown at them. The person felt insulted and wanted to fight.
· Some kids appeared to be kicking a soccer ball that was “lit on fire.”
· Officers responded to 107 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Monday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people Tuesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.