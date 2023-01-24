Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:

· A pedestrian hit a car and walked away. The driver told police there was no damage, and hopefully the person was “just having a bad Monday.”

· A boot was placed on a trailer, but law enforcement, tow companies and construction companies in the area had no idea how it got there.


