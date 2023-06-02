Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Thursday included:

· A person reported that some teenagers were spending their lunch hour at a park and lit a picnic table on fire.

· A person reported that their neighbor’s truck was too loud. Police spoke with the neighbor’s brother who said that the truck was going to be fixed, and agreed that it was too loud.


