Backyard boxing, a baby on a scooter and hide-and-seek: Police Reports for Sunday, Aug. 22 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 23, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· Officers gave a drunk man a ride home after he was unable to contact his roommate.· Officers responded to a report of loud music and found several people playing music from their vehicle speakers. They were warned for noise. · A caller was concerned that a man was riding an electric scooter with a baby. Deputies responded and made contact with the man.· People were fighting in a backyard. Officers responded and found that the parties were boxing with each other, not fighting. Officers explained that they couldn't do so in view of other neighbors.· Officers responded to 81 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Deputies responded to a burglar alarm being set off. The property owner advised that people dog sitting had accidentally tripped the alarm.· A dog was running in and out of traffic. The dog was not able to be caught.· A caller was concerned that people were shooting in a common shooting location. Deputies responded and determined that the people shooting were doing so in a safe manner.· A 9-year-old was reported missing. The reporting party called again a short while later to inform deputies that the child had been hiding under the porch. Deputies responded to confirm the child was healthy and uninjured; he was.· Deputies responded to 84 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Monday.