The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· Officers gave a drunk man a ride home after he was unable to contact his roommate.

· Officers responded to a report of loud music and found several people playing music from their vehicle speakers. They were warned for noise.

· A caller was concerned that a man was riding an electric scooter with a baby. Deputies responded and made contact with the man.

· People were fighting in a backyard. Officers responded and found that the parties were boxing with each other, not fighting. Officers explained that they couldn’t do so in view of other neighbors.

· Officers responded to 81 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· Deputies responded to a burglar alarm being set off. The property owner advised that people dog sitting had accidentally tripped the alarm.

· A dog was running in and out of traffic. The dog was not able to be caught.

· A caller was concerned that people were shooting in a common shooting location. Deputies responded and determined that the people shooting were doing so in a safe manner.

· A 9-year-old was reported missing. The reporting party called again a short while later to inform deputies that the child had been hiding under the porch. Deputies responded to confirm the child was healthy and uninjured; he was.

· Deputies responded to 84 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Monday.

