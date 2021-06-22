The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported that a drill was stolen out of their unlocked car.
· A caller had questions about electric scooters downtown and if they were allowed to be ridden on the sidewalks. They told officers that the scooters were causing problems with traffic.
· A woman accidentally called 911 while she was at a church with her children. There was no emergency.
· A person reported that there were baby skunks in an area.
· Officers responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Several horses were in a roadway and then in someone’s yard.
· A man who had reported a gun stolen said that he had found the firearm.
· A woman called in a welfare check on a family member they were worried about who had been dropped off at a cabin in the Big Sky area. The family member told deputies that she was fine and was “having the time of her life” at the cabin.
· A moving truck damaged a handful of traffic cones and a wrong way sign.
· Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.